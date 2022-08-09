Purchase Access

Some negative people think that getting old is something to be feared but there are advantages when you pass the 75-year mark.

It’s like a period of “no fault” because no matter how much you screw up all you need say is “I’m old!” Which is a good thing because as you get older you are inclined to do more foolish things — like buying a 30-year term insurance policy because it is renewable, sending letters without stamps so when they come back you feel like you’re getting mail, demanding a 25-year warranty for the new blender, or buying a 10-year lease on a spot in the cemetery.



