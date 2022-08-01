Steven Roberts mugshot

Steven Roberts

Stephen Ayres was drawn to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 by Donald Trump's outrageously false claims that the presidential election had been stolen.

"I felt like I had horse blinders on," the soft-spoken cabinetmaker from Ohio told the Congressional committee investigating the events of that day. "Take the blinders off, make sure you step back and see what's going on before it's too late."



