I'm going to end the suspense right now. No one died from my Thanksgiving Day dinner.

I did not realize that for the many years I have been making turkeys for the holidays, I have been putting people in mortal danger. I'm probably in denial about the very real possibility that there has been significant loss of life due to my recklessness. Which would explain why I no longer get Christmas cards from some people. Then again, it might just be politics.



