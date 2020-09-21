It's always fun to keep in touch with former prep athletes and post what they are up to.
This time we can tell you former Coyote Brian Qvale has arrived in Japan and is looking forward to his second season of professional basketball in Japan.
For Brian, this will be a new team and he is excited to get the season going.
As of or last report near the end of August, Brian tells us, "I have been in Japan about three weeks now. My new prefecture, Gunma, has been amazing. It’s a bigger area than I was in before.."
He went on to report, "there is about 1.2 million people but spread out over a few cities. I have everything I could ever need here but also don’t feel cramped at all," said Brian, who steps in at 6-feet, 11-inches.
His teammates and coaches have been "welcoming and great."
FULL SIZE HOME
Brian, who stands out in a crowd, tells us, "I have a full size house for when my family can come, and the restaurants, grocery stores (including Costco), and malls around my area are all great."
He is also happy about the fact, "we do our weight training at a giant Golds Gym, so it feels like home. I have no complaints, I'm happy here, much happier than my experience in Japan last year."
His team was doing scrimmages and at that time in the middle of pre-season. According to Brian, "the real season starts in the first week of October."
On a closing note, Brian added with a chuckle as we had asked him about his bed.
"And yes, my bed is big enough, haha, the whole house is big and perfect for my situation here."
That gives you a pretty good idea about life in Japan as Brian begins his 10th season of professional basketball overseas.
HOUSTON FOOTBALL
On the other hand younger brother Brent Qvale was involved in his second game as a member of the Houston Texans offensive line.
Brent is in his first year with the Texans after spending five years of professional football with the New York Jets.
The Texans lost the season opener on a Thursday night on national television to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
That led to game number two on Sunday, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 33-16, to fall to 0-2.
This week the Texans will find themselves tangling with the 2-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.
SCOPE SALUTE
Speaking of challenges, we seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to the five members of the Williston Fire Department who joined in the effort to fight the wild fires in the state of Oregon.
North Dakota sent some muscle along with a pumper truck to join in the battle.
The local firefighters traveled with Minot and Grand Forks, while Fargo also sent men and equipment to add to the package from North Dakota.
Plans called for a two-week deployment as departments from all over make an effort to contain the wild fires.
It has to be special for the local firefighters as they will no doubt gain valuable experience and make friendships that will last a lifetime.
TWINS IN PLAYOFFS
In the spin of things playing ballgames seems kind of minimal compared to fighting fires.
However, in the spin of things, the Minnesota Twins are in the baseball playoffs once again.
Or so it seems.
The bad news appears to be the New York Yankees waiting in the path once again.
The Twins haven't had much luck with the Yanks in post-season, losing something like 19 times.
However, on the bright side it appears those games will be contested on the field located in the friendly confines of Target Field.
This is positive as the Twins have had a good run on home turf this season.
With a hand full of games remaining, the final plan is still up in the air.
VOLLEYBALL BACK
While concern for COVID-19 remains high, the state of Minnesota high school officials have voted to bring back volleyball this fall, with 14 matches scheduled over a period of 11 weeks.
As we penned this column it appears the league is also going ahead with prep football.
They could hardly approve one without the other.
Apparently the league caved, as a survey of high schools favored the return of the two sports, with 76 percent in volleyball and 80 percent in football favoring to play.
It will be interesting to see how this all works out, knowing the problems right here in Williston.
NDSU TO COMPETE
On the college front the North Dakota State University Bison will get only one chance to romp on the home turf at the Fargodome this fall and that will take place on Oct. 3 against Central Arkansas.
After the season had been cancelled, it was decided to play this one game to showcase NDSU quarterback Trey Lance, as he is being touted as a high draft choice in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Bison come in as the defending FCS national champions and have won 37 consecutive games.
Hopefully this is a great way to put the streak on the line.
GOPHERS TO PLAY
Meanwhile the Big Ten also opted to get back to the business of college football with the Minnesota Gophers to host Michigan on Oct. 24 at TCF Stadium.
This for P.J. Fleck and his highly touted Golden Gophers means back to football after being told there would be no season this fall.
Iowa, Purdue and Northwestern will also be making a trip to TCF.
A total of eight regular games will be contested with a Big Ten Championship to begin on Dec. 19, with that format yet to be determined.
Well folks, it will be interesting to see how the Fleck crew shows up this time out.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.