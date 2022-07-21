Purchase Access

President Joe Biden's reelection prospects have seemed doubtful for months now. Many voters think the nation's oldest president ever -- he turns 80 in November -- is too old for the job and is certainly too old for a second term. Many others think he's simply doing a bad job. Many think both. And that includes Democrats who voted for Biden as well as Republicans who didn't.

Now, we seem to have reached a turning point. In recent days, the most influential media voice among Democrats, The New York Times, has published two articles that appear to lay a foundation for pushing a reluctant Biden out of a reelection race in 2024.



