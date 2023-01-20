Making predictions is never easy, especially for small business owners and their managers. Unlike their larger counterparts, small firms do not always have the resources necessary to monitor and adapt to new consumer trends and/or changes in the economy. Even entrepreneurs who’ve experienced numerous business cycles face new circumstances that confound their instincts and knowledge. As we enter the new year, it is important to assess the economic landscape to determine the best course of action to grow and expand your business in the coming months.

While there’s no crystal ball that can accurately predict the future, small business owners can take steps to help their company endure the worst of times and take advantage of the best of times. As the economy continues to move beyond the pandemic, now is the moment to perform a top to bottom assessment to determine if your business is ready for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.



