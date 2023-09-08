CHILD WANTS TO SUPPORT PARENTS ON ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11

DEAR HARRIETTE: Every year, people remember 9/11 for the horror of the day and also the solidarity that it brought to our country. I wasn't born until after it happened, so I only know it from reading and from my parents' recollections. Sometimes I feel disconnected from the impact of the disaster. My parents lost good friends in the World Trade Center, so I want to be respectful. What I normally do is just support them in whatever ways they ask. Is there something else I should do? -- Post-9/11



Tags

Load comments