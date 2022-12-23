Howdy folks, long time no visit.
Having been out of circulation for a spell, we seize this opportunity to extend Merry Christmas greetings to all loyal readers of the Williston Herald. Being a part of the Herald family for nearly 40 years, it just wouldn’t be right to miss out on the annual greeting.
In one of our last columns we explained a number of health issues we were saddled with in 2022. Just about the time we thought all was getting back to normal my hands froze up, thanks to Agent Orange neuropathy. That leads to a second apology that is due to a number of folks and organizations we let down, not getting a column to print.
We pledge in 2023 to do our very best.
While the brain wanted to function, the hands said no. Then you can throw in recently being diagnosed with flu and pneumonia, for good measure. Thanks to some great doctors and medical drugs that work, the Scope is back on his feet. Having worked around athletes for more than 60 years, we have learned what it takes to play hurt.
A RECENT MRIOh, we failed to mention the latest MRI revealed, not one, but two, torn rotator cuffs. While the flu/pneumonia is behind us, the hands are, at best, 60 percent. That leaves us to revert back to the old hunt and peck system, that works for many. This old Navy radioman is hoping finger speed returns to that of days gone by, copying Morse Code.
The brutal health issues also cut into our duty filling the role of Santa, however we did manage to suit up for our 47th consecutive season dressed in red. Enough said, as it’s time to move forward.
VIKES IN MIX
An exciting come-from-behind win over the Indianapolis Colts a week ago, the Minnesota Vikings football team improved to 11-3 and clinched a playoff berth, finishing atop the NFC North.
While you are reading this, we can tell you the Vikings were involved in yet another Saturday (Christmas Eve) clash with the New York Giants. This was the final regular season clash and the hope was the Vikings helped out the Jolly Old Man to give all fans an early Christmas present.
With two road games remaining, the team is still in the hunt for the top division seed. Especially now that top Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is sidelined. With Mike Zimmer out of the mix, fans are no doubt saying “Mike who?”
One thing for certain, the new look is refreshing and exciting, right to the final horn.
TWINS NEED HELPWhile the Minnesota Twins are in need of pitching, they freed up some cash when Carlos Correa showed how much he really liked Minnesota and flew the coup.
Here’s the interesting twist, as earlier this week he bailed out on a deal with the San Francisco Giants due to a physical problem and inked a pact with the New York Mets for 12 years and only $315 million. One hopes he has 12 years left in him.
Wow!
We will have to keep an eye on things as Spring Training is only a couple months away. Let’s hope they don’t continue to sign a number of mound prospects who are labeled “has been.”
With all the snow and wind chill it is fun to look ahead.
TILL WE MEETWith Old Man Winter playing tough guy, we sure hope you used good sense and came through the rough conditions. For new folks make sure you heed the safety reports and prepare your vehicle for the conditions. Being prepared and not off guard can save your life. Weather extremes are nothing to mess around with.
For now, the old fingers have reached the max and then some. That means, till the next time we meet again, be kind to one another.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.