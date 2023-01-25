Mark Watne - Farmers Union ND

In a Jan. 20 letter, Gov. Doug Burgum touted his plan to blow holes in North Dakota’s corporate farming law. I wholeheartedly disagree with Burgum’s argument that corporate farming will benefit family farmers and ranchers. But I’m even more disappointed that Burgum is using false and misleading talking points to support his plan.

Burgum has repeatedly said that the current law does not allow two unrelated farmers to partner with each other. That is simply not true. North Dakota law allows two unrelated farmers to partner with each other through general partnerships, limited partnerships, LLPs, LLLPs, and cooperatives. In fact, the current law even allows unrelated family corporations to farm or ranch together through any partnership structure. If farmers in North Dakota want to pool their resources, they can, and they do.



