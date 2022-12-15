Mercifully another election season is in the rearview mirror, and a big thank you goes out to all the people who ran for elected office. Congratulations, also, to those of you who were elected to serve the great state of North Dakota.

The time to get to work for the citizens of this state is fast approaching, and there are many issues up for debate and consideration. Property Tax Relief, access to affordable childcare, and Income Tax Reform are just some the things bantered about during the campaign season. But one issue that needs sunlight, and cogent discussion is the State Employee Annual 3% pay raises, more specifically in recent years the reduction of them, and the out right denial of any raise at all.



Tags

Load comments