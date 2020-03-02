With the coronavirus being the daily topic of concern, this serious illness is nothing to take lightly.
Last time out we mentioned there was a lot of concern in Japan for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games.
We have since learned former Coyote Brian Qvale, who is playing professional basketball in Japan, has been shut down.
“Currently, the government in Japan decided to stop all concerts, sporting events, and most recently cancel all school for elementary through high school kids for at least two weeks,” said Brian.
He went on to say, “March 11th is the date our basketball league will decide if we continue playing or fully cancel the season and return home.”
Otherwise he tells us, “everything is normal here in my small town but I think the government is being extra cautious because they know the Olympics this summer is very important to Japan.”
The team Brian is playing for faced a 60-game season and currently have 21 games left to play.
“Originally, the regular season was supposed to end April 19, but I am not sure what will happen now,” said Brian.
On a good note Brian told us his wife and two children have left for home.
“My family went home a week ago, spent some days in Hawaii, now are safely home in Montana.”
Brian concluded, “I didn’t realize it at the time, but sending them home at that time was perfect. Now they are safely home and I can be here alone while the league decides what to do next.”
We will keep an eye on things and attempt to keep you updated.
Brent on hold
While Brian is on hold, you might say his younger brother Brent is in the same position.
Brent faces free agency once again, but won’t know where he is going until free agency opens up in the National Football League on March 18.
He first signed with the New York Jets as a free agent offensive lineman back in 2014 and has been with the team to date.
That came after playing his college football for the University of Nebraska.
Last season he suffered an early foot injury that kept him sidelined for a majority of the season, being activated on Dec. 12.
He worked himself back into shape and is looking forward to the 2020 season.
One might think spring is the time of year you are thinking baseball, but the folks from the NFL like to get in the act.
This also draws media attention as they hold the combines going, looking over prime college talent to fill out rosters.
Hey, there always seems to be a sleeper in the bunch.
Come to think former Minnesota State Mankato Maverick player Adam Thielen is one that fits into that category.
Signs of spring
Just seeing the sun hang around for a few days in a row is an optimistic sign that spring is really around the corner.
That is, unless Mother Nature steps in to ruin a good thing.
Having worked on the Williston Sports & Recreation Show for 23 years it almost makes me tired to bring up the subject.
But hey, we’re happy to do so as that was always a great family event to get behind and lend a helping hand.
We can tell you the annual outing is set for March 20-22 at the Raymond Family Community Center is Williston.
The Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau oversees the show and is now accepting booth reservations.
You can call (701) 774-9041 for complete details.
Twins in camp
Another great sign of spring is the Minnesota Twins baseball team in spring training in Florida.
With just over 20 days until the season opener the team is going through final preparations.
It looks to be another great season, but with 162 games to be played, the road is wide open.
Golfers itchy
While baseball is a spring sport, the same can be said for the game of golf as folks are itching to get outdoors and swing away.
Area golf courses are going through early preparation to be ready when they call for opening day.
We remind folks if you have information on opening day, or other info, be sure to send us an email with the highlights.
Fore!
Band Day May 9
While everyone hopes it warms up by May 9, this isn’t always the case.
But, with that being said, that will be the date for the 93rd annual Williston Band Day.
This years a few changes come into play with a route change due to construction.
Another change is the starting time, which has been 10 a.m for a very long time.
Folks heading up Band Day have opted to go with a 12 noon start.
The idea is to allow bands additional travel time, while hoping to attract additional bands.
We believe the change to noon for the start makes sense and hopefully it will be a little warmer at that time.
Guest bands set
The Kansas City Chiefs Rumble and the Twin City Metro Pipe Band will join with a number of high school and community bands to make for a great parade.
The end of the parade is the same with Harmon Park ushering in the marchers for more entertainment on stage of the Virgil Syverson Performance Center.
Plan to attend and support the effort.
Saving time here
This weekend everyone is in for a treat.
That being an extra hour of sleep will be handed out to make up for the one you lost out on in the fall.
This all comes to be thanks to Daylight Saving Time which kicks off at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
With the extra hour of sunlight, folks will be smiling.
Enjoy!
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.