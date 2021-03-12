Qvale experiences 7.1 earthquake in Japan

While it’s great to keep up on the experiences of former athletes on the playing field, it’s also fun to see what takes place in their lives.
Thus we pass along this lifetime experience of former Williston Coyote Brian Qvale.
Qvale is presently playing professional basketball for a team in Japan.
He tells us, “we experienced an 7.1 magnitude earthquake Feb. 13 around 11 p.m. in Sendai, Japan. We played a game earlier that night and lost in overtime. This loss ended our 33 game winning streak but hopefully our streak will be a Japanese record for decades to come.”
While that game snapped a winning streak, it also led to an evening of fear and confusion.
“We were in the hotel and I was talking to my family on FaceTime when the building started slowly almost bouncing up and down and that turned into very strong side to side swaying,” recalled Qvale.
He added, “things were falling off the desk, falling off the counter in the bathroom, I was sitting on the bed terrified while talking to my family which obviously scared them as well.”
FOUR FLOORS UP
On top of everything Qvale found himself several floors off ground level.
“I was four floors up, the shaking was extremely strong, violent, and also loud as we could hear the building cracking and shaking. This lasted for about 30-40 seconds and then the entire team went down the stairs and headed outside,” said Qvale.
“We saw the cracks on the base of the building and around the third floor windows. Thankfully Japan builds their structures to withstand earthquakes but of course it was still scary as we didn’t know how strong the earthquake would be.”
As it turned out officials canceled the basketball game that was scheduled for the next day and the team drove home first thing the next morning.
The only thing now is the team is slated to go back there at the end of March to make up the game, while hoping there will not be a repeat earthquake.
As of the most recent report Qvale tells us his team sports an overall record of 41-3, with 16 games remaining in the regular season.
Regular season games will end April 29, then playoffs start that next week in early May.
TOKOYO OLYMPICS
With the Olympic Games already trying to make up some lost time, one has to hope COVID-19 allows for play to go on.
For Qvale, who is spending his time in Japan, tells us he’s “not sure how Olympics will go.”
However, Qvale is impressed with his surroundings as he added, “Japan has been very professional about handling the coronavirus, so I’m hoping they will be able to host the Olympics but only time will tell.”
At the same time Qvale is counting the days until he can return home, to spend time with his wife and two children, back in Montana.
BRENT FREE AGENT
While his big brother continues to play basketball in Japan, the future for Brent Qvale will shake out with free agency in the National Football League (NFL) set to begin Wednesday (March 17).
Hey, that just happens to be St. Pats Day, along with the birthday for Katie Ledecky.
The younger Qvale spent last season on the roster of the Houston Texans, after spending six seasons with the New York Jets.
His new team is going through many changes with top players on both sides of the line wanting out.
Qvale will have to wait for the dust to settle and see what shakes out.
MEDORA INFO
Due to popular demand the good folks in Medora will be carrying on with two performances of the famed Medora Musical on weekends this summer.
This all came about with COVID-19 messing with the schedule in 2020, leading to a need to accommodate all visitors.
Plans call for shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) zone on Saturday and Sunday, during the month of July and running through September.
However, cast and crew will be given Monday night off all summer long, leaving for 7:30 p.m. performance Tuesday through Friday.
TO OPEN JUNE 9
So if you’re making plans to see the musical this year you need to be aware of the time off.
Officials indicate the musical will open in Medora on June 9 and run through September 11.
At the same time we can tell you Medora is still seeking employees for the 2021 season.
For more information and a look at what lies ahead you can click on http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1 for further details.
DAYLIGHT TIME
By the time you are reading this the weekend is upon us.
If you don’t know by now we send out this gentle reminder that Daylight Saving Time goes into effect on Sunday.
That means all your clocks, that don’t set on their own, will need to be moved ahead one hour.
Just remember, Spring ahead and and fall back and you’ll have no problem.
Sure, you might think you lose an hour of sleep, but the whole purpose is to provide for an additional hour of daylight.
After all, come fall you’ll gain that hour back!
LET’S PLAY BALL!
Another great sign of spring is the regular season opener for the Minnesota Twins is planned for April 1.
No fooling, as that’s the day the Twins will be at Milwaukee to open the 2021 season.
Then, on April 8 the team heads home for the season opener at Target Field against the Seattle Mariners.
These games will come off, weather permitting, of course.
Word has come down from the high command that 10,000 fans will be allowed inside of the stadium.
Hey, this is a lot better, as compared to none.
This ruling also means the Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild will be able to allow 3,000 fans through the gates.
Looks like the Wild will begin in April, while the T-Wolves might want to keep their games secret, due to how they have been playing.
