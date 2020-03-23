While this is a time of high stress for all, one Williston family saw that stress level stretched to the max.
We speak of Carol and Sanford Qvale as they awaited word from different parts of the country on the status of their sons and families.
Oldest son Brian, who was playing professional basketball in Japan this season, was on a team that had halted play and was sitting things out, only to attempt to begin playing once again.
In the meantime, Brian had sent his wife Misty and their two children back to the safety of their home in Missoula, Montana.
Then you have younger son Brent, a member of the New York Jets football team who was waiting out free agency as an offensive lineman.
At the same time he and his wife Melisa were awaiting birth of their first child Chandler Renae Qvale.
Add to the mix, the fact Brent was waiting to hear from NFL teams as he was surveying his options.
You can imagine the incoming calls to the Qvale household had to be sorted out.
Adding the coronavirus to the mix only complicates things even more.
ALL IS WELL
Brian joined others who were told to leave Japan or expect to be stranded for a length of time.
Brian’s team had actually resumed play with two games, before teammates came down with the virus, putting the halt to play for the second time.
Arizona State alum Jeff Ayres, the No. 31 pick in the 2009 draft and a 6-year NBA veteran, had elected to leave Japan and his team on his own.
He didn’t like how things were being handled and his wife was expecting their third child.
Reportedly the team is now claiming to terminate his contract due to breach.
That will be one for the lawyers to sort out.
Things have a way of working out for the Qvale family, as Brian arrived home safely in Montana the other day, however he is not out of the woods.
STILL ON TEAM
“Technically I am still under contract with the team. If the situation improves they will want me to come back,” said Brian.
As it stands, the basketball league is now postponed until April 4, “but I personally don’t see any resolutions to this crisis by that time,” added Brian.
Brian knows the team is under a lot of pressure with the Olympic Games looming in Japan.
Brian told us his flight from Tokyo to Hawaii was completely empty.
“I had an entire four seats to myself. I would say there was roughly one person per row on the entire flight.”
Hey, standing in at 6’-11”, that had to be a great way to fly.
Once he flew from Hawaii to Salt Lake City and on home to Missoula, both flights were packed and nobody seemed to be taking the “situation seriously.”
WAIT THINGS OUT
Brian will now be with his family as he awaits the decision in Japan as that country is determined to pull off the 2020 Olympic Games.
We know there is a lot of interest on the local scene as standout swimmer Katie Ledecky is more than ready to toe the blocks.
Watch for details.
Right now, Brian is just simply happy to be home, while expressing joy for his younger brother signing with the Houston Texans of the NFL.
“He had a rough year being injured last year so I’m happy for a fresh start for him next year,” said Brian.
Brian, a former Coyote, played collegiality at the University of Montana.
BRENT INKS PACT
Meanwhile Brent, following his days at WHS, performed in the trenches for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
After just signing a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, he indicated he had wanted to sign another one year pact, because then if he became a starter he would be able to hit free agency again next season.
Brent tells us he had been talking with Jets and a few other teams, but saw the best move going with the Texans.
“It is definitely going to a change after spending the past six years in New York, but Houston is a great place to live and the Texans are a great playoff caliber team.”
Brent told us he didn’t really know anyone personally on his new team.
“This is strange because after you have been in the NFL for a while, your friends seem to disperse to all the other teams.
He looks at the Houston coaches seeing him as someone who can play either guard or tackle, so not entirely set in stone at one position.
BIGGEST NEWS
While football is certainly big news these days in the Qvale household, being able to provide his parents with a grandchild, tops the charts.
For Brent, his biggest personal news is the birth of his first child.
“Melisa and baby Chandler are both doing great, but it just stinks to not be able to see everyone due to what is happening around the world,” said Brent.
But for the safety of everyone, telephone and video conferences will have to be the answer for now.
Meanwhile, Brent and Melisa also have some packing plans to work on.
We send out a Scope Salute to Brent on his new position and his young family.
ROXANA SITS OUT
Hey, we can even report that former Miss North Dakota Roxana Saberi has been sidelined as a precaution.
Roxana put herself in self isolation after a friend tested positive for COVID-19.
She is a Fargo native and a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Roxana sent out a virtual hug from London, where she has been working as a national correspondent for CBS television.
ANOTHER COBBER
Former Watford City and University of North Dakota-Williston (WSC) standout basketball player Dave Leom is also a Concordia graduate.
He is a long-time mathematics instructor who resides in the small Minnesota town Milaca, along with his wife, who also is a teacher, and their three children.
While the high school shut down more than a week ago in Minnesota, Leom made it known through social media, that although his specialty is mathematics, he was willing to help any one with problems anyone might have, as they converted to online schooling.
It is that type of cooperation that is needed big-time during this period in our lives.
By pulling together this virus can be defeated.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.