Before 2020 gets away from us we should bring you an update on status of Brian and Brent Qvale, two former Williston Coyotes who are having success in the world of sports on the professional level.
Both have proven they have what it takes to compete and establish longevity on the next level of play.
Brent graduated from the University of Nebraska, while Brian is a graduate of the University of Montana.
These days Brent is suiting up in the National Football League with the Houston Texans, after spending six years on the New York Jets roster as an offensive lineman.
In his first season in a Houston uniform Brent saw his team struggle early on, however, they have since rebounded to sit at 4-7 in the AFC South standings.
Sunday (Dec. 6) finds the Texans playing host to the Indianapolis Colts, with an opposite record of 7-4.
Going through an early head coaching change and while battling through everything else, Brent is set to carry on.
You might know Brent has established himself in the role as a swing O-Lineman, making him even more valuable.
Brent tells us, “an O-lineman has to be ready to play multiple positions each game. Most teams only dress eight lineman for the game so I have to be ready to play both guard and tackle for each game.”
This year something new has been added to the game mix.
COVID-19 TESTED
“We get Covid tested every day and the NFL has made it so you can pretty much just go to work and then go home. You are subject to hefty fines if you are doing something that could expose yourself to the Covid virus,” said Brent.
He continued to say, “we are always wearing masks at work and now even your helmet has a mouth shield and if your helmet comes off you have to put a mask on. It is really important to keep being strict about the protocols because we need to play the games!”
Brent added as he told us, “the season is moving quickly even with all of the crazy Covid-19 procedures we have to follow in the NFL. The season is changing week-to-week so it has been crucial to be flexible and take each week as its own challenge. Whether it is wearing a certain kind of mask on buses and planes or making more of our meetings Zoom meetings at home, we all are adapting to make sure we get these games in.”
TEAM IMPROVES
“As a team we have been playing much better as of late. Our schedule to start the season was the hardest in the NFL and unfortunately we did not take care of business,” said Brent.
“This led to the firing of our coach Bill O’Brien. But, we have bonded as a team and moved on to have a 4-3 record since he was let go. We are currently at 4-7 on the season and if we can string some wins together and with some luck we can sneak into the play-offs.”
You can keep your eyes peeled for No. 76 when the Texans have the football.
“I have been able to keep my role of the swing O-Lineman and have seen more action over the past few weeks. It was special to play and get a win in Detroit on Thanksgiving because Detroit has been hosting a Thanksgiving game for over 80 years,” said Brent.
LIKES HOUSTON
“Houston has been nice for my family. The weather has made things much better for my wife Melisa and daughter Chandler to go outside more do adventures,” said Brent.
Making the move to Houston from New York came just after the birth of their first child, leading the proud father to say, “Chandler is almost nine months old now and is crawling all over and will be walking soon.”
SEASON WINDS DOWN
“We are looking forward to finishing up these last five games of the 2020 season and see if we can get into the playoffs,” said Brent.
For him “it has been the most challenging season of my career but now I know I can handle any season the NFL will ever throw at me.”
That being said, we look forward to following his career for years to come.
CRANE THUNDERS
Meanwhile older brother Brian Qvale is having success with his professional basketball team, far away, in the land of Gunma, Japan.
In his 10th season, but first with this squad, Brian tells us his Gunma Crane Thunders team is 15-2 and rests in first-place in the league.
“We have a very good team and it’s December 1st, but still 60 degrees and sunny in Gunma,” said Brian.
While things are good indoors on the court, Brian is enjoying the outdoors as well as he added, “so I’m enjoying the weather and basketball.”
The only thing he is missing out on is his wife and two children, who are still back home in Montana due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
According to Brian, “there is a large amount of paperwork and testing, along with quarantine rules in order for them to get into Japan, so it’s best for them to enjoy winter in Montana for now.”
PLAYING AT HALF
Meanwhile, Brian and his teammates are playing before half-capacity regarding fans being allowed in the facility.
That means approximately 1,000 fans are on hand to cheer Brian and his teammates on at the home venue, being spread out to every other seat.
We know there are many folks from around the area who have been following these two young men know, while new folks to this area may not, the talented brothers are the sons of Carol and Sanford Qvale of Williston.
To learn more about Brian’s team you can do a Google search for Gunma Crane Thunder.
Meanwhile, you can learn more about Brent and his fellow Texans on the team and NFL web pages, thanks to the use of Google.
ASBT TRIO RETIRES
If the Statler Brothers classic song Class of 57 had its dreams, the Class of 74 offered more, as Williston High School provided some, dedicated long-lasting professional employees for American State Bank & Trust Company.
You see, come December 31 three employees from that class will retire with a combined total of 126 years of employment at ASBT.
Mary Jo Oster ends a 38-year career that began as a teller and closes as an Assistant Vice President and Real Estate Loan Officer.
Laurie Pederson finishes her time at ASBT with 44 years, beginning as a teller at drive-up that was commonly known as the “Butterfly Bank.”
The past 15 years she has served as the Trust Department Manager and as Vice President and Trust Department Manager she oversees a staff of nine employees.
Sandvold also completes her ASBT journey with 44 years behind her.
Over the years she has been involved in numerous bank and community activities.
She also began as a teller and is now retiring as Vice President and Retail Banking Manager, after wearing a number of different hats along the way. (See page B7 for more about the trio.)
MORE OF 1974
We should also tell you about an interesting twist involving even more former employees involving the year 1974.
You see Rick Braaten, who recently retired after 40 years in the banking business as a top officer, was also a member of the Williston Class of 1974.
Meanwhile, while Lyjean Smith and Linda Peterson didn’t graduate from WHS, they did graduate from high school in 1974.
Smith retired from ASBT with 43 years of service back in 2018, while Peterson stepped down after 38 years in 2019.
Combined with the three retiring the end of this year (126 years), the year 1974 accounts for 247 years of employment from six individuals at ASBT.
Wow!
For more than 30 years we worked with a number of these individuals and you could always bank on a smile.
This my friends is worthy of a Scope Salute!
COVID-19 is robbing these individuals from a proper send-off, however friends and customers are welcome to call (701) 774-4100 or send well wishes by December 31 to ASBT, P.O. Box 1446, Williston ND 58802.
MEDORA CHRISTMAS
If you had plans to go to Medora this weekend for Cowboy Christmas this weekend, you will have an open agenda, as that event has been called off.
Hey, even Santa missed the boat to be in Medora this weekend.
We can tell you the Christmas show in Medora is sold out, however plans are in the works to stream live for a price.
You can visit http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1 for info.
If you’re looking for a great production you just might want to check this show out.
