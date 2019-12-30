Before we get too far along in our final Scope column for 2019 we want to wish you a very Happy New Year.
We can only hope 2020 proves to be a great year for everyone, as the date alone signifies clear vision.
We will continue to hammer out columns as long as these old fingers hold up.
While we look ahead, we also have a number of items to clean up on the top of our desk, before the books can be closed out for this year.
We can tell you former Williston Coyote Brent Qvale has completed his sixth season in the National Football League.
His New York jets finished 7-9 and closed out on Sunday with a 13-6 win over the Buffalo Bills.
For Qvale, who had signed a one-year free agent contract with the Jets, was happy to be back in action.
Qvale told us, "the broken bone in my leg is healed and I'm back on the active roster."
He was activated on Dec. 11, just prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens, with games against Pittsburgh on Dec. 22 and Buffalo on Dec. 29.
He missed 13 games due to the injury, allowing him only three games, as he heads into free agency once again.
After his long rehabbing, Qvale indicated he felt ready to go.
This proved to be his first injury in 10 years of playing college and professional football.
While at the University of Nebraska he had shoulder repair surgery in his freshman season.
He added that he has had four prior knee scope surgeries, that with rehab put him back in the game after a short time.
"Injuries are a part of the game, but I feel good to move forward," said Qvale.
FACEBOOK POST
On his Facebook post on Monday Qvale pointed out, "the year started out rough, breaking my leg and going on IR."
It took a lot of determination, hard work, and support from @melisaqvale, doctors, and trainers.
He added, "I was able to finish the year back on the field with a start at left guard."
Hey, he pointed out it was even better getting a huge win on the road to close out the season.
"I can not wait for next year," concluded Qvale.
MEET SATURDAY
With the season behind him, Qvale makes his way home for a brief visit.
This gives you a unique opportunity to meet up with an NFL player, up close and personal, as he returns home to Williston this weekend.
A Meet & Greet is planned from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 4) at Red Rock Ford in Williston.
We encourage you to drop out and welcome him home.
BIG BROTHER
While we have updated you on one of the Qvale boys, we can tell you his big brother Brian is playing professional basketball in Japan this season.
At 6'-11" Brian has a tendency to stand out in a crowd.
"Japan is 100 percent about small spaces," said Brian.
Brian tells us he is playing in Matsue, Japan for the Susanoo Shimane Magic.
He has played eight years in Europe and this is his first experience in the Japanese league.
"The league is a lot of fun, we only travel within Japan and play 60 games for the season," said Brian.
The league calls for only two foreign players being allowed to play in any game.
Brian pointed out that some of the top teams have more foreigners, and some with Japanese passports, so they tend to "bend" the rules.
Brian's team has three foreign players, so this allows them to take turns rotating, and sit out for needed rest.
The league schedule calls for games bask-to-back on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a Wednesday contest.
His team was second in the division last year and wants to do well to remain in the 1st Division this season.
As of our last report his team was around 10th of the 18 teams competing.
He added, "the main goal of the team this year is staying out of the bottom two, and dropping down to the 2nd Division."
Brian likes the league, but would like to be in a larger city.
LIFE IN JAPAN
Having been around, Brian knows life in Japan is very different from Europe or America.
Driving is on the right side of the car and left side of the road.
For Brian, the apartment doorways are very small, thus he continues to duck.
The hotels, houses and other buildings are geared toward small.
In addition, he finds the language rather challenging, while the alphabet is different, making learning and the language rather difficult.
His wife Misty, along with two children, make their home in Japan.
In his town of 200,000, there is no international school available.
Bigger cities, more than a million, have such schooling and also 1st Division teams.
Thus, it will be interesting to see how the teams shake out.
As of our last report his team had played 20 games, and the season ends in April.
Normally he didn't get done until June, so he is looking forward to the early break.
"This will be very nice," said Brian.
MATSUE IS NICE
He also tells us the city of Matsue is beautiful and close to the sea side, and is surrounded by mountains.
The weather is pretty good, being 55 and sunny at the time of this report.
Recently his family visited Hiroshima, located only three hours from Brian's location.
We wish the best for both Brent and Brian, as the new year will bring new opportunities.
For their parents, Carol and Sanford Qvale of Williston, the travel itinerary remains open.
SALVATION ARMY
We send out a Scope Salute to all those affiliated with the Salvation Army of Williston.
We understand they not only made the goal, but surpassed it.
That alone doesn't mean the work is done.
Winter provides a challenge and the need continues.
If you are able to help the Salvation Army in any way we encourage you to do so.
STILL FOOTBALL
Football fans throughout the Upper Midwest still have a lot of football to cheer about.
The Minnesota Gophers kick off at noon tomorrow (Wednesday) in the Outback Bowl after a great season under P.J. Fleck.
That kicks off the new year, while the Minnesota Vikings earned a playoff spot.
The Vikings will be at New Orleans to take on the Saints at noon on Sunday.
Minnesota comes in as the No. 6 wildcard seed.
It looks like they will be in for a tussle, but if all healthy they should give a good show.
BISON ON ABC
Meanwhile we can tell you the unbeaten North Dakota State University Bison face James Madison in the FCS championship game on Jan. 11 from Frisco, Texas.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST and the game will be broadcast on the ABC television network.
You can bet a sea of Bison fans will be on hand for the game.
This is the second time in three years the two teams have met, while the Bison seek to win the 8th national crown over nine years.
RICK BRAATEN
Effective Tuesday, Dec. 31, there will be a major change over at American State Bank & Trust Co.
Before we leave you this year we must encourage you to attend a special open house for Williston banker Rick Braaten.
Currently an executive vice-president and chief lending officer, Braaten will be retiring from a 40-year career at ASBT.
A celebration to honor Braaten is planned for 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the main office of ASB&T, 223 Main St. in downtown Williston.
Braaten began his career with ASB&T in 1979 as a consumer loan adjuster and gained valuable experience as he built his career.
WILLISTON NATIVE
Along the journey he also gave back, being involved in his community in many ways.
While he is retiring, Braaten will be transitioning to become a member of the ASBT Board of Directors.
What's neat is the fact Braaten is a Williston native, graduate of Williston High School and UND Williston (now Williston State College).
Rick and his wife Andrene have four children, Kyle of Jordan MN, Kaycee of Minot, Jacob & his wife Jordan of Williston, and Olivia of Fargo.
They have two grandchildren, Cora and Camden.
SCOPE SALUTE
On a personal note we send out a Scope Salute to a wonderful individual.
He stands tall in this community and deserves to be honored.
Having had the pleasure to work with him for more than 30 of those 40 years, and we can tell you he is good people.
Now he will have more time for family, along with Cora and Camden.
We say job well done!
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.