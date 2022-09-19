Tracy Renee Lee

Today I will prepare for tomorrow. Tomorrow, I will fly home. It is an all-day affair. I am visiting my daughter in another state. I came to help her recover from surgery. I have been here for six weeks.

Yesterday, my darling friend called my funeral home. Her family has suffered a tragic loss. I do not want to leave my daughter’s home; however, I am anxious to get home to help my friend. I leave conflicted.



