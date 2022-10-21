Thomas L. Knapp

As surely as day follows night, a presidential visit follows any major disaster in the United States, so it's no surprise that US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan, as reported at Politico, to personally "survey storm damage" from Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, and "meet with officials," in Puerto Rico and Florida.

That's always how it goes, and it's always a bad idea.



