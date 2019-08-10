If you’re reading this on Aug. 10, then you are exactly two months out from the opening of Williston Basin International Airport, and you’re less than two months away from our grand opening ceremonies. While we’ve been excited to share some information about the new features at the airport — the things that are going to make traveling in and out of Williston and northwest North Dakota so much more comfortable for the families in the region — I’m excited for Community Day.
Community Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and I’m excited to share a day with my hometown, celebrating the completion of the largest project our city has ever done. There will be food, music, fun activities for the kids, tours of the airport, some XWA merchandise from sponsoring companies, and of course, the Runway Run. It’s not often you get to run a race on an airport runway, but it’s also not often that a new airport is opened.
I’m also looking forward to see how Overland Aviation’s hanger looks when it’s completed. Even though we just had the groundbreaking in May, it’s come a long way very quickly as has a lot of the construction out there. Although the new restaurant in the airport isn’t ready quite yet, Oakwell’s Refinery Kitchen and Bar will be a great addition with the view from their bar overlooking the airfield.
I know Economic Development has been working really hard to get information out to the public about new development and progress with airport businesses, features, and amenities so be sure to check out the Williston Wire and the newly released second season of the podcast (you can find it on their Facebook or on the City of Williston’s LinkedIn page). Season 2 Episode 1 features Tanner Overland from Overland Aviation, talking about what expanding his business to the new airport means to him and to our community.