PITTSBURGH — For two full minutes, he stood amid the flowers and the palms and a handful of American flags, absorbing the applause, exhilarating in it, and when finally the clapping subsided, when a silence fell in the room, Theodore Roosevelt spoke about the meaning of the Jewish holiday of Passover, and about the wealth gap that yawned wide more than a century ago.
“You are celebrating the closing day of the Passover,” he said. “You are celebrating the great deliverance of the children of Israel from the house of bondage by Moses. The people of this country are in bondage now.”
This week, as the feast of the unleavened bread reaches its Thursday ending, the words of the former president of the United States 108 Passovers ago have peculiar and powerful resonance. They are even more potent because Roosevelt’s appearance in Pittsburgh — forgotten now, living only in a much-ignored file in the Library of Congress — came in a Jewish congregation that 11 decades later would be a symbol of the social maladies of our own time.
Because 11 decades ago — one decade for each of the 11 killed there in 2018 — Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue would be the forum for a remarkable speech by the 26th president, in uneasy retirement and resentful of how his progressive agenda had withered during the presidency of his hand-picked successor, William Howard Taft.
At Tree of Life, Roosevelt noted how the congregants sang “America” with unusual gusto, so much so that, as he put it, “it touched me to the quick,” because, he explained, “this is the great country where we should all stand in the fullest brotherhood.”
“This great republic will fall if we permit great masses of our public citizens to be ground under the heel of oppressors. We are fighting today precisely as Lincoln did 52 years ago. We are fighting for a freedom of our oppressed working class.”
Roosevelt’s appearance at Tree of Life — not the structure now at the corner of Shady and Wilkins avenues but an earlier one, on Craft Avenue in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh — followed by only three years the visit of President Taft to a neighboring synagogue, Congregation Rodef Shalom. Taft was the first president to speak from the pulpit of an American Jewish congregation during regular Sabbath services.
These two presidential visits speak of Pittsburgh’s importance in the American Jewish passage, for in Pittsburgh some of the seeds of Reform Judaism were sown, much the way Orthodox Jewry flourishes today. Tree of Life, where Roosevelt spoke, long ago was a breakaway congregation from Rodef Shalom, where Taft spoke before attending a Pittsburgh Pirates game. In both, social justice was a strong theme.