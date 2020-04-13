Federalism is a failure
Ordinarily, the average citizen could care less about governmental systems. But it’s time for Americans to sit up and take notice. The federal system is costing lives.
The confusion involved in the division of power between the states and national government has already cost the lives of hundreds of Americans and will cost a few hundred — maybe thousands- more before the coronavirus pandemic is arrested.
Not since the Great Depression has our system of government been so tested. On that occasion, Franklin Roosevelt, with the consent of the citizenry, stretched the authority of the national government to take over all decision-making.
But real “federalists” are in charge today and they have struggled to define the role of the national government and that of the states. In the process, there has been foot-dragging, delays, buck-passing and indecision, all of which are occurring while the health people risk their lives to fill the gaps. Time is life and every hour lost is claiming lives.
Federalism a round peg
Federalism, created by the Constitutional Convention of 1787, was designed for a different day when everything was slow and small. In the past two centuries we have become a national economy, a national society and a national community. Federalism has become a round peg unfit for a square hole.
We have a constitution of “checks and balances” designed to preserve the status quo. In Federalist Paper 22 Alexander Hamilton warned about a government that was too checked and too balanced:
“When the concurrence of a large number is required by the Constitution to the doing of any national act, we are apt to rest satisfied that all is safe because nothing improper will be likely to be done but we forget how much good may be prevented…”
It requires unusual national leadership to overcome the barriers of federalism when a national crisis is at hand.
Coronavirus in rural ND
Three professional health people in Harvard are warning that rural communities will be worse off when the virus goes into the country.
They explained their prognosis in the Washington Post as follows:
“Rural populations are older on average, with more than 20 percent above the age of 65… with poorer overall health and higher rates of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung conditions, all of which put them at greater risk of becoming severely ill, or even dying, should they become infected.”
That describes North Dakota to a “T”. If the pandemic is being left to the states, is the North Dakota health system prepared?
If rural areas are so vulnerable, why is Governor Doug Burgum refusing to brace the State for its share of the pandemic? He may be playing coronavirus roulette but it’s other lives being gambled.
Sense of Community Rising
In the past weeks, the pandemic has brought out the best in many Americans. The sense of compassion and community has been rising as citizens realize that everyone needs everyone else.
We have been asking all of the health and service workers, including store clerks, postal and mail employees to risk their lives. And while they are risking their lives for us, we disregard the recommendations designed to slow the virus so it won’t be necessary for them to risk their lives.
A few weeks ago, I asked a pastor to explain why people were leaving their churches in droves. She summed it up in one word: prosperity. While that may not be the only reason it certainly is one of the best.
The pandemic is teaching us that life is worth more than money, a shocking discovery for some. Hopefully, the pandemic will help us reconsider our values.