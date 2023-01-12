Landis Larson headshot

After reading the Forum's (Forum Communications) headline "'Good Life' campaign brings 9 new workers to ND in first 6 months" I knew I was in for a good chuckle. Gov. Doug Burgum's pet project to attract workers to ND through an "innovative" PR campaign is not only misleading, it's a waste of North Dakota funds.

Yes, there are lots of incredible reasons to live in North Dakota but respect for working families is not among them. Unless you're lucky enough to land in one of the few high-end jobs, you are undoubtedly making less than you would in most other places... for doing the same work.



