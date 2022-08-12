David Shribman mugshot

David Shribman

 /Sidney Herald/Sidney Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FRYEBURG, Maine — Make way for turkeys.

No, that’s no error. One morning in Maine — many of you parents out there will recognize that as a title of a well-loved 1952 children’s book by Robert McCloskey — we did just that, made way for turkeys. There was the lead turkey, and then eight others. We don’t know their names, but in McCloskey’s classic “Make Way for Ducklings,” which won the 1942 Caldecott Medal for illustration in children’s literature, the little ducks were called Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Ouack, Pack and Quack.



Tags

Load comments