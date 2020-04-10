Senator Kevin Cramer has been a consistent voice for principled conservatism since North Dakota sent him Washington. His support for free enterprise and his efforts to limit government overreach have served us well.
So it is disheartening to hear about his apparent interest in a big-government drug-pricing bill sponsored by Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden, especially since a smart, conservative alternative from Idaho Republican Mike Crapo is also working its way through Congress.
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the need for serious drug reform couldn't be more dire. Over 450,000 of our residents suffer from at least one chronic disease, which puts them at greater risk of major complications should they contract the virus. It's critical that they can access their necessary medicines and have the best chance to fight off this pandemic.
Yet, their out-of-pocket drug costs have been soaring. A recent survey found that one in two patients has skipped taking a medicine because of its cost. Some North Dakotans are even turning --dangerously -- to online pharmacies in an effort to save money.
Congress finally seems poised to do something about drug prices. Let's hope Sen. Cramer makes the smart decision for this long overdue effort, lest COVID-19's toll climb even higher.
Two new bills in the U.S. Senate seek to address how much we spend on drugs. But only one merits support.
Sen. Mike Crapo's Lower Costs, More Cures Act would reduce costs, boost transparency, and help to fuel innovation without increasing the government's role in our medical care.
It builds on the market-based approach to Medicare's drug benefit, lowers the current out-of-pocket maximum for seniors, incentivizes doctors to recommend lower-cost therapies, and gives patients even greater freedom to purchase over-the-counter drugs with their Health Savings Accounts.
Crapo's bill also sheds some sunlight to the drug-supply chain by forcing the middlemen that sit between pharmaceutical companies and drugstores to disclose the discounts they receive. That effort should force more middlemen to share their discounts directly with patients at the pharmacy counter.
Unsurprisingly, the measure has been endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce -- which applauded the effort for "reducing out-of-pocket drug costs without jeopardizing the development of new cures or resorting to destructive price controls." The bill is well on its way to gaining support from Democrats, too.
A competing measure, spearheaded by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), offers a classic, big-government approach by embracing price controls and imposing a host of new taxes on drug companies.
Without question, Wyden and Grassley have good intentions. But their effort would handicap Medicare's drug benefit and reduce access to the next generation of innovative medicines. As Adam Brandon, the president of FreedomWorks, explained, "This measure is nothing less than a form of price controls and will have adverse impacts on innovation and drug supply in the near future."
North Dakotans want Congress to do something about drug prices. But the Wyden-Grassley bill takes the wrong approach. Indeed, an analysis of these two competing measures by Xcenda, a health economics firm, finds that patients fare best under Sen. Crapo's legislation.
So for Sen. Cramer, the choice should be clear.
Bette Grande is President and CEO of the Roughrider Policy Center, a think tank focused on promoting and defending liberty and free enterprise in North Dakota. Ms. Grande served as a North Dakota state representative from 1996–2014, representing south Fargo in the 41st district.