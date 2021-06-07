A special group of people have been working extra hard during the COVID-19 period to assure much needed funds end up in the right places.
The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation opted to use the remaining funds from a previous Relief Fund to in turn provide mini-grants in the form of a Recovery Fund.
Marian Hamilton, a board member representing Williston, tells us thanks to the hard work of Megan Laudenschlager, executive director of Strengthen ND and her staff, the process has gone smooth.
The most recent effort from NWNDCF included a total of $18,000 in grants being awarded to nine organizations across Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail counties to support small, “quick-action” projects that will enhance or help communities as they move toward recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
These mini-grants were limited to $2,500 requests, focused explicitly on recovery efforts.
Long-time former Williston mayor Ward Koeser is serving as board chair and he noted, “through this funding allocation, we focused on investing in physical reminders of the strength and resilience of northwest North Dakota through the creative efforts of the region’s residents.”
Here’s a look at the projects funded:
De Fort Motocross, Inc. (Williston — $1,000): The funds awarded will be utilized to construct a multi-purpose registration and information building for participating motocross racers, their families, and the public. Motocross, an outdoor sport, provides a critical recreational and educational activity for area youth.
Crosby Moose Lodge (Crosby — $2,500): The funds awarded will be utilized for facility upgrades, including kitchen and gathering-space amenities. Matched with community fundraising and volunteer labor, the facility upgrades will support the Crosby Moose Lodge to continue serving the community.
James Memorial Preservation Society (Williston — $2,500): The funds awarded will support the COVID-safe implementation of Art Fest. Art Fest is a vibrant community activity, bringing together people from across the area.
Long X Arts Foundation (Watford City — $2,500): The funds awarded will be utilized for the installation of a large community mural with Wolf Pup Daycare. The mural will celebrate art, local identity, and ways to make the world a better place.
Mon Dak Gymnastics Support Group (Williston — $2,500): The funds awarded will be put toward the installation of a new heating and cooling system. The installation of a new heating and cooling system will allow for the safe gathering and recreation of area youth.
Stanley Area Cares for Kids (Stanley — $2,500): The funds awarded will be utilized to purchase food for kids in need. With the enduring impacts of the Pandemic, supporting kids to have summer and weekend meals is critical.
Stanley Park District (Stanley — $2,500): The funds awarded will be allocated toward summer recreational programming. Now more than ever, it is imperative that youth are able to re-engage with one another through supplemental activities provided by community groups.
City of White Earth (White Earth — $1,000): The funds awarded will be utilized to support park and playground equipment purchases. Upgrading the park and playground will ensure that the space will remain a quality and safe outdoor environment.
Wildrose Golf Association, Inc. (Wildrose — $1,000): The funds awarded will be allocated toward kitchen upgrades, including the purchase of a new sink and cooler. This will allow the community to continue to gather and host events in the space.
Special thanks to Laudenschlager for providing detailed information on the grants.
“The Community Foundation exists to serve as a charitable vehicle for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The Community Recovery Mini-Grants are one example of the Community Foundation’s ability to spur positive change within northwest North Dakota,” added Koeser.
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to each and every member of the NWNDCF board for taking time to care and make a difference.
Should you want to learn more information about the work of this organization, that can be found at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.
We encourage you to check it out.
Funding is the key to this organization and if you would like to help in any way they would be happy to hear from you.
MISS ND HERE
Along with all the other activities taking place around the area we must call your attention to the annual Miss North Dakota Scholarship Pageant taking place right here in Williston.
This grand event kicks off for yet another year under the guidance of talented volunteers locally and from across the state.
The event is unfolding and will begin a run, leading up to the crowning of Miss North Dakota on Saturday (June 12) evening.
Hey, we can tell you Herald editor Jamie Kelly has been working hard in pulling together a special section to preview the Miss ND Scholarship Pageant and you can turn to those pages inside today’s Herald.
We have followed the good works of this state production for years and it has been a plus for western North Dakota.
We send out a Scope Salute to all of the individuals giving time and talent to make this a huge success.
At the same time we extend a warm welcome to all of the contestants, judges and parents and fans on hand for the next few days.
MEDORA TO OPEN
Time has arrived for the largest tourist attraction in the state of North Dakota to unfold.
This proves to be a rebound season for the famed Medora Musical as this small cowboy town turns into a bustling metropolis for the next three months or so.
Things will never be the same after last year, but the good folks at the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF) have done everything they can to get back on the horse and ride.
Tonight is the big night, as the musical kicks off, and will run from June 9 until Sept. 11.
A number of familiar faces are back in the cast, with co-host Chet Wollan back for another stint.
This young man has grown up in Medora as his father Curt is the show producer.
We should tell you one of the changes finds the musical running only six days, from Tuesday through Sunday throughout the summer.
Thanks to COVID-19 a number of changes came into play and that included going away from the 7-day run, giving the cast Monday to rest.
PITCHFORK FONDUE
If you think the musical is famous we must remind you of the pitchfork fondue.
Now here’s some mighty fine eating as picnic style prior to the music you can enjoy a great meal.
This is a one of a kind meal that is served up just prior to the Greatest Show in the West.
Along with the fun on the hill you will find a number of new things to do with the zip line and the all-new Mini Bully Golf Course.
Click on http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1 for further details.
DOG JOG IS SET
Woof!!
That being said we remind you the 22nd annual Dog Jog is slated for 4:30 p.m. on June 17 back out at Spring Lake Park.
While some changes are being made in the day and time, it’s fun to note the name remains the same for more than 20 years.
We recall returning home from working a booth for the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau in Regina.
It was there we came across the name Dog Jog and thought it was cute enough to pass along locally and thus the name has stuck.
DOG SINGING
This event calls for participants to seek pledges in lieu of a registration fee, with the fun part taking your pet for an afternoon jog/stroll in the park.
Organizers are looking for a great turnout and encourage you to make a note of the time and date.
Hey, plans even call for a Dog Singing Contest this time out.
Hosted by Mondak Animal Rescue, these necessary funds are needed each year to keep up the great work of the local group.
ND STATE FAIR
Another grand activity that makes a big return this summer is the North Dakota State Fair.
Nine big days of fun have been lined up for you and that takes place July 23-31.
Plans call for the event to come back strong as ever, with the big parade set for July 24 in Minot.
You can learn more about the entertainment lineup and all the other activities by visiting http://www.ndstatefair.com.
