It's that time of year when many people resolve to make changes in an effort to be a better person. If you're one of those people, here's a few suggestions you might want to avoid:
1. Live your best life and only buy pants that stretch.
2. Go vegan for six hours and inevitably give up.
3. Sign up for a 5K that you bravely will not actually run.
4. Remember to make overnight oats the night before even though you know you won’t want to eat them in the morning.
5. Stop lying to yourself about following New Year’s resolutions.
6. Go viral on TikTok with a reel making fun of TikTok.
7. Pick movies on Netflix swiftly and decisively so that I actually hit play before falling asleep.
8. Tattoo “New Year, New Me” on your rump.
9. Manage to go the entire year without accidentally telling some random person on the phone “Love you!” as the call ends.
10. Unfriend every person who shares their unsolicited diet or exercise regimen.
11. Become the GOAT at sarcasm.
12. Keep kicking butt and taking names... because detailed record-keeping is important.
14. Stop being superstitious about the number 13.
15. Do so much yoga that it actually justifies wearing yoga pants...ever.
16. Read more (or at least turn the subtitles on while binge-watching TV).
17. Wake up before noon on the weekends.
18. Carefully read all of the directions on a box of food before throwing it away so that you don’t have to go garbage diving midway through making Hamburger Helper.
19. Stop making lists that include making more lists.
20. Eat more tacos.
21. Wield every spare wrapping paper tube you come across as a makeshift light saber.
22. Use more chapstick.
23. Be OK with having to make more than one trip from the car to bring in groceries.
24. Find more reasons to use the word “flabbergast.”
25. Get a haircut without feeling obligated to make awkward small talk.
26. Stop saying “Mmmm, how nice” during the inspection at the airport. It only provoke them.
27. Stop blaming the family dog for every strange smell in the house (especially when I know it came from me).
28. Refrain from lurking awkwardly in front of a can of Le Sueur peas at the grocery store for 10 minutes pretending to read the label for the 100th time just because someone has their cart parked in front of the canned veggies I actually need.
29. Harness every bit of willpower you have to not hit the elevator button repeatedly in a futile attempt to make the door close faster.
30. Stop. Googling. Symptoms. (This one might not be a bad idea.)
