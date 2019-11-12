Lisa Deville is an enrolled member of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes on Fort Berthold Reservation. She has lived her whole life in Mandaree, ND with her husband, five children, and five grandbabies. Lisa assisted in creating grassroots group Fort Berthold Protectors of Water and Earth Rights (POWER) and is a member of the Dakota Resource Council (DRC). In 2015, Lisa was awarded the North Dakota Human Rights Award.