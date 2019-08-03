Thirty-six years ago, 400 communities across 23 states totaling about 2.5 million people celebrated the first National Night Out, an annual community-building event with the goal of promoting police-community partnerships and strong neighborhoods. On Tuesday night in Davidson Park, the Williston Police Department – with the support of several other peace-keeping and emergency agencies, including the Williston Fire Department – will host National Night Out in Williston. Although it’s interesting to know that we are one of 19 registered participating cities in North Dakota, it’s comforting to know that Williston is one of 16,000 communities across 50 states dedicated to police-community partnerships; and the hundreds of people who come to Davidson Park on Tuesday night are joined by 38 million other neighbors across the country who stand for strong communities.
The Williston Police Department has been a part of our city and helped shape our community for a very long time; as of this year, the WPD is 125 years old. That’s 125 years of men and women in Williston who have taken the oath and in doing so said that this place and the people here are worth protecting; that the safety and wellbeing of their neighbors means so much to them that they will make their career in being that person we can turn to for help, the person we can trust to make sure our streets, our neighborhoods, the place we call home, is a safe place we are proud to call home.
The men and women that make up our police department, they’re not just peace officers – they are the mom who volunteered to help with your kid’s class party, they are that guy you know from fishing out at Lewis & Clark. They have friends and families, hobbies and pets, and you might even see a few off-duty officers playing in the cornhole tournament at next weekend’s Chokecherry Festival. Our officers aren’t just people policing our community, they’re people sworn to protect our community – a community they’re a part of and working to build the same way and for the same reasons that you are, this is their home. On that note, I would encourage you to go spend some time with the WPD and the rest of our area emergency responders on Tuesday night in Davidson Park. Go, have a free meal, and get to know the people who didn’t even need to know you personally to know you are worth serving and protecting.
Then next weekend, Aug. 9 and 10, go enjoy food, vendors, live music, and several other activities at the Chokecherry Festival and remember how our state fruit started with a sixth grade class in Williston that was determined to see North Dakota choose the chokecherry.