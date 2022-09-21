Michael Dover mug

“Frances, do you remember the time we were all lined up against a wall to be shot?”

I was in my early 20s and at an afternoon family gathering. As we sat on the patio chatting, my aunt – my mother’s older sister – asked my mother this question. I’d known since childhood that their mother had been killed in a pogrom (the word, derived from Russian, for the massacre of Jews), but this was the first I’d heard that my mother herself almost met the same fate. After recovering from the shock, I learned the details of this incident. The rest of their story emerged over time.



Tags

Load comments