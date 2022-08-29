Laurie Gagne mug

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

What does it mean to love one’s country? In the current crisis, it is blazingly clear that the Ukrainians love their country; their determination to hold on to their land against a Russian take-over makes the patriotism of many of us, by contrast, seem lukewarm. Who is not inspired by the courage of President Zelensky and all the Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who are risking their lives for their homeland?

But what does it mean to love one’s country? When cities have been destroyed and thousands of Ukrainians killed, including hundreds of children, what does the heart counsel then? I imagine a Ukrainian mother looking out over the wreckage and weeping at the sheer waste—of precious human lives. I imagine her sorrow embracing Russian soldiers as well, for in the depths of the heart, there are no national boundaries.



Tags

Load comments