Years ago, when my children were little, we lived in San Diego, CA. My husband was in the Navy, and his duty stations were there. We lived in San Diego for 20 years.

At the end of 20 years of military service, my husband and I had a big decision to make. We discussed our future and decided it was time for him to retire. Our decision was not based on his career but our children’s futures. At the time, we had young daughters, and we knew that if we stayed, the likelihood of losing at least one of them to violence was higher than we were willing to risk.



