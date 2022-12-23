I love Christmas. I love everything about it. I love being around my children and my grandchildren, especially when they’re opening their presents. I love putting up the tree and hanging the decorations and the lights on the house—both inside and outside. Even blowing snow invigorates me. And of course, there’s the food. Oh, how I love the food. I have so many memories of growing up in North Dakota. In fact, sometimes I still look at my dad’s old 8 mm home movies from the 1960s and 1970s.
And I love the music. Christmas carols are by far my favorite type of music, not only because it’s such great stuff, but because it tells such a great story—the story of Christmas. They tell how on a silent, holy night 2,000 years ago, a teenage virgin gave birth to the Son of God. The coming of the Savior of the world was announced by a heavenly host of angels. To shepherds watching their flocks by night and glory shone around. Even the mountains echoed their glorious strains.
Is it any wonder Christmas is the most celebrated day of the year all around our world? While nostalgic for sure, Christmas is much more than sentimentalism. Certainly opening presents from under the tree and delivered by Santa Claus brings smiles to children’s faces, but it is the ultimate gift that brings eternal joy. Then join the angels and sing about him away in a manger when all is calm and all is bright. Take it to heart; it will change your life.
From my family to yours, have a Merry Christmas and a blessed and happy New Year!