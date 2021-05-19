Things are gearing up in western North Dakota for yet another exciting summer.
One of our favorite places is the little western town of Medora, located along Interstate Hwy. 94, approximately two hours just south of Williston.
Medora has been around for a very long time, thanks to the vison of the late Harold Schafer.
We had the pleasure of getting to know this visionary who worked for the betterment of others.
The first time we met him was in Williston over at Aafedt Stadium where he was inducted into the North Dakota American Legion Hall of Fame, along with the late Steve Molinari.
Schafer was honored for his company, Gold Seal, providing state champions with new uniforms for a number of years.
Molinari entered the hall as a veteran umpire and long-time supporter of Legion baseball.
Thanks to Schafer and the individuals who followed in his footsteps, Medora is thriving and surviving after 2020, a year that put the hurt on everyone thanks to COVID-19.
It was the formation of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF) that led to a strong number of individuals to carry on what Schafer started.
Randy Hatzenbuhler has long been the leader of TRMF and guides a strong board in keeping the best interests of Medora in mind.
Now, more that 50 years later, officials in Medora are scrambling to hire enough help to ensure all options will be up and running.
An event was actually held last weekend and more events will take place, leading up to the opening of the highly touted musical and steak fondue.
We have learned the all new Little Bully Pulpit Mini Golf Course opens to families on May 29.
No doubt Bully Pulpit, the top-ranked golf course, is seeing plenty of play and will throughout summer and fall.
Guided trail rides at the Medora Riding Stables will also begin on May 29.
The pre-season run of The Theodore Roosevelt Show with Joe Wiegand is set to run June 1-9 at the Old Town Hall Theater.
The new Pancratz Trail is open to the public, with guided trail walks six days a week, beginning June 2.
MORE ATTRACTIONS
You can’t forget about other attractions such as Chateau de Mores and the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Then you will also have a family opportunity to check out Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
You might want to allow for an extra day or two to make sure you are able to cover all the bases.
Last year it was the new mini golf course making its debut, while don’t forget about the zip line that hovers over Medora.
JUNE 9 ON STAGE
We must tell you opening night of the famed Medora Musical and fondue is June 9.
Chet Wollan returns once again as co-guest host, a veteran performer, who heads up a fantastic group of entertainers.
If you are new to the area and have never had an opportunity, make Medora a part of your summer plans.
As a matter of fact, everyone should make plans now, so you’re not disappointed.
We have had the pleasure of covering and visiting Medora for nearly 40 years and can honestly say we’ve never had a bad time.
Hospitality is the name of the game.
From the traditional ice cream cone downtown, to pop corn and treats at the Burning Hills Amphitheater, you can’t go wrong.
You can visit http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA 1 for further details.
GOSPEL BRUNCH
Hey, there’s even more to do and experience in Medora.
Officials tell us world-class performer Emily Walter is back once again to lead the “refreshed” Gospel Brunch.
This hit event promises to feature new gospel songs and stories in 2021, along with a number of old favorites to fill the air.
This is tied in with a great brunch that will fill your stomach.
Walters has been a fixture in Medora, having graced the stage as a Burning Hills Singer back around the 1990s.
Plans call for an outstanding cast, while old-timer Bill Sorensen will make his presence felt as always.
Tickets are on sale now, while the first performance and brunch is set for June 24.
TIGIRLILY TICKETS
The good folks at the TRMF began adding a number of top-ranked shows to add to the entertainment value of those paying a visit.
They struck gold with home state stars Tigirlily returning to make an appearance on July 5.
Kendra and Krista, the sister duo making waves in Nashville, will be back to their roots and headlining their first concert in North Dakota as major record label artists.
Tickets for this event are now on sale and you can go to http://www.medora.com to learn more.
We send out a Scope Salute to Kendra and Krista for sticking to their guns and the time in Nashville is paying off big time.
Now the Hazen natives are taking time to give you a front row seat.
We say, Enjoy !
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.