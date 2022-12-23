Investment is typically a word associated with large businesses, expansive corporations, specialized investment groups, or even wealthy individuals. While those are the “typical” investors, you yourself are an investor. You invest – or at least have the power to invest – in your community every single day.
When you enjoy a nice meal at Eleven Restaurant and Lounge. When you pick up a new pair of shoes at Genesis. When you pamper yourself at Restore Wellness Spa. When you pick up a gift at the Williston CVB gift shop. When you buy a coffee at Meg-A-Latte. When you go bowling at Strike Zone. When you practice your swing or your aim at The Range. When you rent a game at Williston Games and More – the list goes on – you are investing in Williston.
National statistics show that anywhere from 48%-70% of every dollar you spend in your local community, stays in your community. That means for every dollar you spend in a locally owned business, up to 70 cents of that dollar gets invested back into Williston. The business you have supported will use that money to pay rent and utility bills, purchase items from other local businesses, give back to other local organizations, and pay their employees who will, in turn, spend that money here in Williston.
As you can see, you do not need to look beyond our borders for investment opportunities. This is how you invest in your community. This is how you keep dollars local. This is how you support your neighbors who have worked hard and fulfilled their dreams of owning and operating a business. This is how you help Williston not just survive, but thrive.
Your investment means more jobs, more tax dollars to support local operations and projects, more money to go back local non-profits and organizations, and less stress for our beloved small business owners.
For businesses that may not necessarily be locally owned, but are locally operated, a similar concept applies. While statistically, slightly less of a percentage of your dollar stays local, that does not mean the footprint is smaller. Those companies are still employing local talent, paying local taxes, and giving back to the community.
The next time you are at an event that has giveaways, raffles, silent auctions, live auctions, or sponsors, look at how many different businesses participate. They can continue doing that because of your support.
Whether you spend $5 or $500, when you spend in Williston, you are investing in Williston.
This was the basis of our Loyal to Local Holiday Passport book that we hope all of you have used as you buy gifts for your family, friends, colleagues, and those in need. If you have not yet picked one up, you can do so at the Chamber office, the Williston Herald office, or at any participating business.
You have until January 6th to spend $275 and drop them off at the Chamber office to be entered into a drawing for some fantastic prizes that were donated by so many of our wonderful, local businesses.
So, even if you aren’t buying Christmas presents anymore, you can still use the book for other purchases during Christmas break – from your Nemont bill to a dinner out at River’s Edge to getting vacation-ready at Glo Tanning – there is still time to shop, eat, play, and pamper locally and get rewarded for it!
Thank you, on behalf of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce and of all our local businesses, for all your support – it literally means the world to owners, operators, and their employees here in Williston.