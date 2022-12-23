ANNA NELSON MUG

Investment is typically a word associated with large businesses, expansive corporations, specialized investment groups, or even wealthy individuals. While those are the “typical” investors, you yourself are an investor. You invest – or at least have the power to invest – in your community every single day.

When you enjoy a nice meal at Eleven Restaurant and Lounge. When you pick up a new pair of shoes at Genesis. When you pamper yourself at Restore Wellness Spa. When you pick up a gift at the Williston CVB gift shop. When you buy a coffee at Meg-A-Latte. When you go bowling at Strike Zone. When you practice your swing or your aim at The Range. When you rent a game at Williston Games and More – the list goes on – you are investing in Williston.



