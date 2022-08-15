David Adler Mug

Justice Rufus Peckham’s opinion in the landmark case of Lochner v. New York (1905), cemented the Supreme Court’s embrace of the liberty of contract doctrine and its tilt toward the laissez-faire economic philosophy of the day.

Justice Peckham’s passion for substantive due process and the Court’s assertion of authority to substitute its own preferences for those of state lawmakers unleashed an enduring debate on the methods of constitutional interpretation and the scope of a state’s police power. His opinion propelled “the general rule of absolute liberty of the individual to contract” into the upper echelon of constitutional doctrine, and it transformed due process of law into a shield from state regulation of economic activity. For Peckham, a law that interfered with the operation of the free market was a violation of substantive due process that courts should not sustain.



