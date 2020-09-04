Captain Joseph Irvine of The Salvation Army located in Williston tells us the annual Coats For Kids drive is underway.
This means the time has come for you to go through your closets and decide what you can spare that will be of value to others in need for the chilly days ahead.
By donating coats, this will give you a feeling of making a difference.
"We have officially started the collection portion of our Coats For Kids drive to prepare for the upcoming winter season. From now until Oct. 17 we will be collecting gently used or new coats, hats, gloves, and scarves to help provide winter weather gear for those in need in the community," said Captain Irvine.
While the drive is set for coats, the need is there for the other items to keep warm.
Irvine points out they are especially looking to provide coats for kids because, "as they rapidly outgrow clothes it can be a strain on the family budget to keep up.
This is a special way the whole community can get together and make it possible for others to be protected from the often harsh elements of the North Dakotan winter, according to Irvine.
"We'll bring in coats from our collection sites and make sure they are clean and ready for use before distributing them," said Irvine.
He went on to say, "we will start distribution on Oct. 5 and continue throughout the winter."
ON MAIN STREET
Irvine indicates the set up for distribution will be at The Salvation Army location on 15 Main Street in downtown Williston.
Here parents and children can see what is in stock and find what suits them best.
According to Irvine, this event has been going on for many years and "we’re blessed to work in cooperation with the many businesses, organization, and media to make it a success."
While there are a number of collection locations, Irvine noted, "this year we will also look to have collection locations at the Western Cooperative Credit Union in Ray and Tioga.
With some 15 collection points, if you are unable to find a drop zone you can call The Salvation Army at (701) 572-2921 for details.
HELP THE CAUSE
If you find yourself in a position with no coats or warm items to donate you can certainly provide a cash donation.
"We’ve also been asked if we accept monetary donations," said Irvine.
He quickly added, "if someone wants to donate funds for this purpose we will use them solely for the purchase of coats and the like to add to what we collect."
You should know the needs of The Salvation Army have no season.
If you are in position to lend a hand or provide financial support you can contact the above number.
Irvine, along with his wife Captain Rachel oversee the local facilities and would love to hear from you.
We encourage you to become involved and see just how they function.
15TH BEDDING FAIR
Hey folks, another popular event is just around the corner, and you're invited to join in.
Marilyn McGinley tells us the 15th annual Bedding Fair is set to return to Williston on Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 8-9).
This outing, that has been going on for a spell, is sponsored by the good folks of the CHI St. Alexius Williston Hospital Auxiliary.
The event will be held in the McCauley Room at the hospital.
Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Marilyn tells us a new twist is added this year with hooded throws, sports team blankets and many new color selections in sheets.
You just might want to check those items out.
Hey, in addition, there will be Glow in the Dark children's blankets, pillows, and therapeutic weighted blankets.
Visa, Master, and Discover cards will be accepted, along with checks and cash.
HELP HOSPITAL
You should know that proceeds from the Bedding Fair will go toward much-needed hospital equipment.
According to Marilyn, the purpose of the auxiliary is to provide funds and volunteers to support the hospital and enhance patient care.
The local auxiliary was started in the 1950's and remains strong.
Since the beginning of just the bedding event, more than $45,000 has been donated.
This year those attending are being asked to follow the Social Distancing rules that will be in place.
All patrons will be screened and masks are required.
BASEBALL/GOLF
While things have been pretty much upside down this summer the hope is to have a great golf outing on Monday.
You see, the annual Williston baseball golf benefit is set for 11 a.m. out at the Williston Municipal Golf Course.
Plans call for a shotgun start for this annual outing.
If you might still be interested in helping out as a sponsor, or having an urge to compete, you can ring up Kelly Heller at (701) 580-0986 or Marcus Noeske at (701) 651-6155 and see if an opening exists.
Funds raised from this tournament go a long way in helping sponsor the youth baseball program in Williston.
CALL FOR OFFICIALS
If you have ever had an urge to put on the stripes and take yourself from out of the comfort of the stands and onto the court to officiate, you had best listen up.
The Williston Basin Basketball Officials Association is seeking out individuals that might be interested in becoming a registered official with the North Dakota Activities Association.
There are a number of steps involved to become registered.
You are being asked to contact Ben Schafer at (701) 741-3678 prior to Oct. 18 to be included in the upcoming season.
The need is real for officials in all sports and the door is wide open.
HOT AIR BALLOONS
While summer is rapidly passing by, the days to enjoy activities in Medora are slipping away as well.
One thing we want to alert you about is the 18th annual Hot Air Balloon Rally set to take place in Medora the weekend of Sept. 12-13.
We understand this will be the largest event to date, with plans calling for 14 balloons to be on hand.
You should also know a kite flying event is also planned.
Both events are at the mercy of good weather conditions.
To learn more you can go to http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.