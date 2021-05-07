By now, the buzz around town, is saying nothing but good about Disney’s The Little Mermaid, being featured on stage at the new Williston High School Theater.
Originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, this musical is now being featured locally, in the hands of the WHS Drama Club.
If you haven’t heard, we can tell you this production opened the curtain Thursday and Friday evening and shows run through this weekend.
That means, you still have an opportunity to check out the 7 p.m. show on Saturday or the 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
For ticket information you can go to williston.ludus.com for in person tickets, or you can click on https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/51246 for the livestream.
Yes folks, if you can’t be there in person, the livestream is the way to go.
If you aren’t able to go online for tickets the next best bet is to simply drop by and see if tickets are available at the door.
We learned the new theater hosts 600 seats, however due to COVID-19 the seating is limited to 450 per show.
DIRECTING TEAM
This production of the WHS Drama Club provides an opportunity for 26 cast members and an additional 12 students on the technical crew.
That word comes from Eric Rooke, who serves as director for this offering.
Rooke, who works as the Director of Bands at WHS, is working with Assistant Directors Erik Olson and Alison Mischke.
Katie Rooke is the Vocal Director, while John Bisbee is listed as the Musical Director, with Allayna Stevens filling the role as Choreographer.
Tech Director duties are in the hands of Steele Johnson, while the Set Designer chores were built and coordinated by Caitlin Veitz, along with volunteer help.
Katie and Eric Rooke have been involved with the musical programs at WHS for the past 16 years and this is the 14th musical they have been involved in since making the move to Williston.
“This show is amazing and we are truly using the new building to its full potential.” said Eric as he discussed the big event.
He went on to say, “we use a fly loft to fly sets in and out, an orchestra pit that would normally hold our orchestra but this year is for special effects due to COVID-19.”
With seating to be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, Eric went on to say, “we do expect tickets to sell out, so people should get tickets early.”
You should also know this is the first live production since November of 2019, once the Pandemic put a halt to everything.
We encourage you to get out and support these talented students with your applause.
At the same time a Scope Salute is reserved and in order for the entire cast, staff members on the directing team, along with all the volunteers that jumped in to make this event a huge success.
Hey folks, this is one you don’t want to miss.
CONCERT ASSOCIATION
While we have you in the mood for good entertainment we must remind you of what lies ahead for the Williston Concert Association.
Good news is beginning to rise as we have learned the WCA is alive and well.
If you’re not a member of the WCA you sure should be, as you need a ticket to join in the fun.
Folks new to the area should join with folks who have been entertained with top-shelf performers paying a visit here.
This is a membership only group that works to bring traveling top-shelf entertainment to your doorstep.
Jean Lindvig tells us the WCA has a venue once again, with the Bakken Middle School Auditorium serving as home base.
That allows the WCA board to move forward with 2021-2022 plans.
So with that we want to alert everyone to watch for more on the upcoming membership drive and concert details.
Stay tuned!
JOIN CITY BAND
Lindvig has even more good news to share with our readers.
She tells us that Williston State College/City Band Summer Concerts at the Virgil Syverson Performance Center in Harmon Park are happening!
You can be a part of the fun, as all band musicians are welcome.
According to Lindvig, “it’s not a heavy commitment, but an opportunity to enjoy making music and performing weekly in our beautiful Harmon Park.”
At 7 p.m. on June 1 and June 8 you can head up to the music room at Williston State College for rehearsals under the baton of band leader Dr. Kyle Norris.
Norris heads up the music program offered at WSC.
FIRST APPEARANCE
The first appearance for the band will be at the long-standing June 14 Flag Day performance at noon in the parking lot of First International Bank in downtown Williston.
Then, on June 15, the season in the park will kickoff with rehearsal beginning at 5:30 p.m. up at WSC.
This practice session will then be followed by the concert that evening, open to the public, at the VSPC in Harmon Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.
These summer concerts are scheduled to run through July 27, according to Lindvig.
You can find more information on the band Facebook page or contact Norris at WSC.
Now we’re talking, as music will begin flowing from the stage of the VSPC.
The VSPC is near and dear to our heart and it’s great to see it being used on a regular basis.
BURROWS IN TOWN
It proved to be an impressive showing as the Coyote Clay Target League hosted a recent shooting clinic with Olympian Brian Burrows on hand.
Burrows is a member of the U.S. Olympic Trap Team.
The clinic action took place at the Painted Woods Shooting Range outside of the city.
We understand Burrows spent more than two hours with the local athletes, discussing his path to Olympic fame, while even shooting a few clays to show his form and technique.
At the same time he spent time working with some individuals at shooting stations.
He also brought along his medals earned in competitions for the students to view.
SLAGLE SALUTE
Penny Lee Slagle heads up the clay target program in Williston and it was through her connections that led to Burrows being on hand.
Burrows is married to Kelsey Beauchman, who is the daughter of Kristi and Paul Beauchman, and granddaughter of Ann Arnson.
You can add to that, Kristi played basketball under Slagle, back then at UND-Williston.
Thanks to the leadership of Slagle the local league continues to grow, with 105 students involved in this league this season.
We send out a Scope Salute to Slagle, along with members of the Coyote Clay Target League.
At the same time we extend a Scope Salute to Burrows for taking time out for the youth of Williston.
Now folks around here will have yet another Olympian to put on their Tokyo watch list, along with Katie Ledecky of swimming fame.
Between these two it will be a joy to watch, as the Olympic Games fast approach.
One can only hope that everything holds together to avoid another delay.
MUNI LADIES PLAY
Roni Gravgaard, president of the Williston Municipal Ladies Golf Association tells us her group began season play back on May 4.
Mother Nature is still in charge of the weather and that determines what takes place outdoors.
Gravgaard extended an invite to any ladies interested in joining the group.
“We meet Tuesday mornings May through August and play nine holes of golf,” said Gravgaard.
Your cost to join is only $25 and for further information you can contact Gravgaard at (701) 570-6054.
No doubt the ladies are excited to get back out on the course.
That nasty COVID-19 kind of got in the way and changed things up last season.
Fore!
MEDORA CAST SET
With the new cast set for the famed Medora musical folks can start making summer plans to spend a day or more in Medora.
Last year a number of adjustments had to be made just to pull off the show.
No doubt some of those same restrictions will be in place, but things are looking up.
Chet Wollan will return as co-host, a role he is very familiar with, having grown up in Medora, as his father Curt Wollan is the long-time producer.
We will have a lot more for you as the summer season approaches.
However, for now you can visit online at http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1 for details.
Summer is around the corner and Medora is the place to be.
See you in Medora.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.