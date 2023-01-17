Across the state of North Dakota, a few organizations are attempting to advance the idea that the voices of the marginalized have no place of library shelves. They have brought forth calls for the censorship of books and other resources that relate to the lives of those who are gay, queer, or transgender or that tell the stories of persons of color. By claiming that these works are immoral and subversive; they attempt to sway elected and non-elected officials to abandon constitutional principles and individual rights. They are resorting to intimidation and threats while targeting the safety and livelihoods of library workers, educators, and board members who are dedicated to the public service and our communities.
NDLA strongly condemns these acts of censorship and intimidation. We are committed to defending the constitutional rights of all individuals, of all ages, to use the resources and services of libraries. We champion and defend the freedom to speak, the freedom to publish, and the freedom to read, as promised by the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.
We stand opposed to censorship and any effort to coerce belief, suppress opinion, or punish those whose expression does not conform to what is deemed to be orthodox in history, politics, or belief. The unfettered exchange of ideas is essential to the preservation of a free and democratic society.
With the freedom to read under threat, the NDLA, including its Executive Board, Sections, and other units stand firmly with our members, the entire library community, allied organizations, and all those across this country who choose to exercise their own right to read and access information freely, and we call on others to do the same.