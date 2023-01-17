Across the state of North Dakota, a few organizations are attempting to advance the idea that the voices of the marginalized have no place of library shelves. They have brought forth calls for the censorship of books and other resources that relate to the lives of those who are gay, queer, or transgender or that tell the stories of persons of color. By claiming that these works are immoral and subversive; they attempt to sway elected and non-elected officials to abandon constitutional principles and individual rights. They are resorting to intimidation and threats while targeting the safety and livelihoods of library workers, educators, and board members who are dedicated to the public service and our communities.

NDLA strongly condemns these acts of censorship and intimidation. We are committed to defending the constitutional rights of all individuals, of all ages, to use the resources and services of libraries.  We champion and defend the freedom to speak, the freedom to publish, and the freedom to read, as promised by the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. 



