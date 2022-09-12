Purchase Access

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work was officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States.



