Apparently some media pundits in North Dakota don’t care much how women in North Dakota feel and what they think. The coverage and commentary they are disseminating about Mark Haugen’s decision to leave the U.S. House of Representatives race show how little they understand this new political landscape with angry women in it.

When columnists and editorial writers are dismissive of “one issue” taking center stage in North Dakota politics, it's because they don’t get or don’t care how much reproductive freedom and access to reproductive health care matter. Lives literally are at stake.



