This will be my first report on the 67th North Dakota Legislative Session. I have once again been selected to be on the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives. There are 21 members on this committee, which is divided into thee subsections: Education and Environment, Government Operations, and Human Resources. Of these, I have been assigned to Human Resources.
The Human Resource division of the appropriations committee consists of six members, five of whom are Republicans and one whose a Democrat. We have completed the overview of the Department of Human Services Budget. This is the largest single budget in our state government, at $43 billion, and covers 2,221 full time employees. Over the next several weeks we will be going into the details of this budget.
We have also completed the overview on the Protection and Advocacy Budget. It has a budget of $7.4 million, with 28.5 full time employees.
With this being only my second time on the Human Resource section of the Appropriations Committee, it still is amazing to me just how many moving parts there are. Last session, when asked what it was like, I responded by saying it is like trying to fix an upside down puzzle on a vibrating table! Our group is fortunate to have a couple of veteran legislators who bring years of wisdom to the process.
In addition to the Appropriations Committee, there are 10 policy committees: Agriculture, Education, Energy & Natural Resources, Finance & Taxation, Government & Veterans Affairs, Human Services, Industry Business & Labor, Judiciary, Political Subdivision, and Transportation.
All bills to be considered were required to be presented by Jan. 18. The Legislative Council drafts the bills, and then it is decided which committee will best fit the intent of the bill. When brought before the committee, each bill is then given a hearing where those in support and those opposed have the opportunity to present their case. The committee members then take a vote for either a “Do Pass” or “Do Not Pass” recommendation to the full house. This year approximately 800 bills have been presented, so we will be staying busy.
One of the downsides of having the Legislature meet during this COVID season is a restriction placed on having visitors sit with us on the floor during session. You are still able to visit, but must sit in the balcony overlooking the floor. All committee meetings and floor sessions are also accessible for viewing at https://www.video.legis.nd.gov/
Please feel free to contact me with any questions or comments you might have. The best way to get ahold of me is by way of email at bertanderson@nd.gov. It is a great pleasure for me to be serving the fine people of District 2.