By the time you read this we will have been in session about two weeks. For me, personally, that involved getting moved from the Education and Transportation Committees to Appropriations—my first choice for committee assignments. The majority leader wanted me on Education mostly due to my extensive experience and familiarity with the school aid funding formula as there are really only a couple of us in the Senate who know the intricacies of that formula and how it applies to the various schools.
The Senate Appropriations Committee has been divided into three Divisions—Education and Environment, Government Operations, and Human Services. While the House has been using that format for many years, that’s a new concept for the Senate. I’ve been assigned to the Education and Environment Division for the reasons mentioned above.
The entire Appropriations Committee spent its first two weeks taking input on 24 of the 49 state agency budgets, all of which are high-dollar amounts. Each of the three Divisions will be assigned somewhere around 16 of those budgets. Divisions will hold public hearings, take additional input, and determine agency budgets, along with their priorities. Those budgets will then go to the entire Appropriations Committee for approval prior to action on the Senate floor.
So far the overriding issue is state salaries. Every agency is lamenting the fact that they are losing significant numbers of employees to the private sector as state salaries just haven’t kept up. It’s in all areas, from the clerical to the technical. It’s not uncommon for an individual to leave a state agency and get as much as $3,000 a month more in the private sector. State radio informed us that 48% of their dispatchers, which include 911 operators, have less than three years of experience. When you consider what those dispatchers do, especially in emergencies, that’s scary.
Agencies are in a constant interviewing mode—hiring nearly anyone who applies due to the limited number of applicants. State radio estimates their turn-over costs at $1.1 million a biennium, which equals about eight experienced 911 dispatchers. Another agency experienced a 46% turnover this last year alone, with many positions listed multiple times before they were able to fill some.
Agency requests include both salary equity adjustments to bring salaries in line with the private sector, as well as the Governor’s suggested 6% and 4% salary increases in the next two years of the biennium. Since much of what the state spends is for salaries and benefits, that is a very high-dollar amount.
We are going to have some interesting weeks ahead as we debate a host of issues. The Governor wants income tax relief. I’m co-sponsoring a 30 mill reduction in property taxes through the school funding formula with the Legacy Earnings Fund replacing those dollars. For me, property tax relief is most often requested.
Another interesting debate this session will involve exceptions to the corporate farming bill—especially in dairy milk, feedlots, pigs, and eggs. ND has to import milk from surrounding states to serve milk in our school lunch program. The number of dairy cows in ND has gone from a high of over 200,000 to 17,000. The question to be answered—can we come up with some sort of compromise in select areas with a limited number of acres to turn around those declining areas of agriculture or do we hold firm on our corporate farming laws. For the record, I have always voted against corporate farming. Should I reconsider in select areas?
S&P Global presented its revenue outlook for ND. Part of that report gave a comparison of ND crop plantings for wheat, corn, and soybeans. In 2022 more acres of soybeans were planted than wheat (about seven million compared to about 6.5 million). More than three million acres of corn were planted.
Nationwide more than 90 million acres of corn were planted, just under 90 million of soybeans and less than 50 million of wheat. I found that interesting until I looked at the bushels per acre yield. Corn is more than three times the bushels per acre than wheat or soybeans, providing the highest dollar return per acre.
Thank you, District 2, for the privilege to serve in the Legislature.
