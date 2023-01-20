DavidRust.JPG

By the time you read this we will have been in session about two weeks. For me, personally, that involved getting moved from the Education and Transportation Committees to Appropriations—my first choice for committee assignments. The majority leader wanted me on Education mostly due to my extensive experience and familiarity with the school aid funding formula as there are really only a couple of us in the Senate who know the intricacies of that formula and how it applies to the various schools.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has been divided into three Divisions—Education and Environment, Government Operations, and Human Services. While the House has been using that format for many years, that’s a new concept for the Senate. I’ve been assigned to the Education and Environment Division for the reasons mentioned above.



