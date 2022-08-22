Tracy Renee Lee

My husband is a retired US Navy veteran. His career has been filled with amazing experiences. Those experiences have contributed to making him an amazing man. I am sure most military wives feel the same about their husbands, but do their children?

I was talking on the phone with my daughter the other day. Her husband also serves in the US Navy. She was talking about her father and his amazing experiences as a US Navy service member. She asked me to ask him to video himself telling the stories of his career. She said that she wanted them for her children and grandchildren.



