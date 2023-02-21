“Learning losses from COVID-19 could cost this generation of students close to $17 trillion in lifetime earnings,” according to a report from the World Bank on December 6, 2021. Senator Everett Dirksen long ago famously observed: “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money." But this is trillion, with a “t.”

A meta-analysis (summary of many studies) across Western countries just published in the journal “Nature Human Behavior” likewise found that “…students lost out on about 35% of a normal school year’s worth of learning” with math learning loss greater than reading loss.



Tags

Load comments