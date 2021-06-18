Time has come for the world to turn its attention to Tokyo, Japan as the delayed 2020 Summer Olympic Games are drawing near.
While COVID-19 delivered a staggering blow, organizers put everything on hold and plans now call for the event to begin July 23 and run through August 8.
While there are still health concerns in Japan, plans call for full steam ahead.
This is a time when top athletes from around the world gather in one place to demonstrate unbelievable skills.
Among those, with a major connection to Williston, is world-class swimmer Katie Ledecky.
Katie, now 24, is the daughter of Mary Gen (Hagan) and David Ledecky of Bethesda, Maryland.
We can tell you that Mary Gen, a former Coyote swimmer, is the daughter of Kathleen and the late Dr. EJ "Bud" Hagan of Williston.
It was Dr. Hagan, while serving as a member of the Williston park board, being instrumental in seeing the indoor pool constructed.
The former pool near the old high school was named in his honor, while that honor has since been transferred to the pool facility at the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC).
So you can see, Williston has a direct connection to a young lady who has been called the "Queen" of the pool.
Her dominance speaks for itself with five Olympic Gold medals, to go along with 15 world championships, while having eclipsed 14 world records along the way.
That dominance carried on to Omaha, Nebraska as earlier this week Katie went out and put everything on the line as the Olympic swimming qualifying rounds unfolded.
It all started on Monday (June 14) as Katie captured the final in the 400m free in a time of 4:01.27.
That was only the beginning.
EARNS DOUBLE WIN
After getting a day off, it was on to the 200m early Wednesday (June 16) evening back in Omaha, winning that four lap swim in 1:55.11.
Just over an hour later she was called to the starting blocks to go yet another 30 laps, as the final for the 1500m was to begin.
For the first time in Olympic history this longer distance has been added, much to the pleasure of Katie.
That evening featured Katie as she swam out to a lead and never looked back, winning out in 15:40.50, qualifying her for her third event in the 2020 Games.
Now she was poised to challenge for the 800m crown on Saturday (June 19), giving her four individual events in Tokyo.
Add to that a relay, this young lady stands a great chance to come home with some shiny hardware.
AMONG THE BEST
During our nearly 40 years of covering and writing about sports and the like in the Williston area we can say Katie has been a bright spot.
Katie first came across our radar back when she was 15, some nine years ago during the Olympic Games in London.
It was there she stepped on the world stage and came home with her first gold medal, winning the 400m in the sport of swimming.
We continued to follow her career, best we could, on to Rio and a number of her exploits along the way on the world front.
While a true ambassador for the sport of swimming, Katie is a well grounded intelligent individual who has her head on straight.
By the way, while her classmates were graduating from Stanford last weekend, Katie and some of her Stanford swimming teammates even participated in virtual college graduation on the pool deck in Omaha.
Yes, they even were decked out in cap and gown.
TOP OF LIST
Having worked now nearly 50 years as a scribe, we have had the pleasure of covering major events from Class B championships to major champions on several levels.
Those include the likes of world champions in the sports of boxing, basketball and rodeo, along with Olympians, just to name a few.
But the excitement of watching this young lady do her thing in the swimming pool is near the top, if not the top, of our career behind the keyboard.
Simply put, Katie is a good story and one needs to be told.
Her hard work and determination is something that needs to be shared, proving she is a winner.
Now a professional athlete, she is being rewarded with medals and is able to earn endorsements, earning herself a huge paycheck.
Hey folks, that is well deserved.
A humble individual, Katie has been in the spotlight recently as the broadcast affiliate and major news outlets seek her out.
CREDITS HARD WORK
Katie let it be known you can't think of what has been done and accomplished in the past.
She credited her hard work, along with teammates and her coach, along with the support from family and friends.
Her parents, Mary Gen and David, along with her brother Michael were the only immediate family members on hand in Omaha.
COVID-19 restrictions were pretty much still in play, limiting even family access.
As a matter of fact Katie hadn't seen her mother and brother in person since Christmas of 2019.
HAS GREAT SUPPORT
From London, to Rio and now on to Tokyo, this world globetrotter will no doubt go down as the greatest female distance swimmer of all time.
Now that is something the good folks in Williston can also be proud of.
We know her grandmother Kathleen is one very "proud" lady as she cheered Katie on from her Williston home.
Her aunt Peg Hagan of Williston is also a good friend and supporter of Katie.
Peg indicated there has been some talk of family and friends gathering in West Yellowstone to view the Olympics together.
Along with more than 228,000 Facebook followers, you can bet that support for Katie will only grow across the globe, as action begins in Tokyo.
She's just that likeable!
We send out a Scope Salute to Katie and her family as she launches another bid for Olympic gold.
SUMMER COURTYARD
While things are still a tad out of order this summer, that's not about to stop the good work of the CHI Hospital Auxiliary.
Marilyn McGinley tells us that in lieu of the annual Garden Tour, the local auxiliary will be sponsoring a Courtyard Celebration this year.
This will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on June 26 in the First Lutheran Courtyard, located at 910 Main, near downtown Williston.
Marilyn points out, "in the past this fund raising event has enabled the Auxiliary to purchase items that have been beneficial to the hospital and patients.
NEED TWO CHAIRS
We earlier told you the auxiliary does great things.
Well folks, this time around funds raised will go toward purchasing two sleep chairs for use by family members needing to stay overnight at the hospital with a patient.
The Courtyard Celebration will begin with a 10 a.m. continental breakfast followed by displays in the Courtyard by Country Floral, Handy Andy's, Bloomin' Shoppe, Home Comforts, Castle Framing, and Lori Kirby.
Vendors will be available to answer questions about their displays.
Tickets will be a bargain at $10 and available at the door.
You should also know that there will be a raffle with tickets set at $5.
We learned items have been donated by Cooks on Main, Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home, Handy Andy's, Bloomin" Shoppe, Home Comforts and two anonymous donors, only to add to the fun and success of the event.
We encourage you to get out and support this effort.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.