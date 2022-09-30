Andrew Moss mug

When you buy produce, you might assume that it is farmed and harvested with minimal standards of justice or it wouldn't be legal to sell in grocery stores all across America. But farmworkers in the most productive valley in the US have a request.

It’s a simple enough ask: that farmworkers in California be allowed to vote by mail as to whether or not they want to be represented by a union. Voting by mail has become a safe and standard electoral practice for all registered voters in the state, and California’s legislature recently passed a measure that would allow farmworkers to use mail-in ballots when making a choice on matters of union representation.



Load comments