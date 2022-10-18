Thomas L. Knapp

"With the possible exception of things like box scores, race results, and stock market tabulations," Hunter S. Thompson wrote in 1973, "there is no such thing as Objective Journalism. The phrase itself is a pompous contradiction in terms."

Someone forgot to tell George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley, who bemoans the rise of "advocacy journalism" (which he himself prominently practices) in general and what he characterizes as Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin's "call to abandon the foundational principle of impartiality in journalism" specifically.



