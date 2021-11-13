Farmers have been blamed for decades for the time traveling America does every March and November.
But farmers have never been responsible for daylight saving time, Their blame was stoked by a 100-plus year old PR campaign. Every state except Hawaii and Arizona participates in this leap back and forth in time but why does America do this and how does it affect us as humans?
From a human safety perspective, daylight savings is actually a fairly dangerous practice. According to a 2019 study from the National Institutes of Health, the rate of auto accidents in the US jumps 6 percent the week following daylight savings time, to approximately 108 fatalities per day as commuters rush to work, late from the time leap and tired from the interrupted sleep patterns.
Heart attacks, strokes, and embolisms due to increased stress from the time change go up 8 percent in the U.S. the week following daylight savings time, to approximately 2,376 Americans per day. Other side effects of daylight savings include increased animal-related auto collisions, diabetic-related deaths due to disruption in insulin injection schedules, and hospice care deaths due to staffing shortages. Americans are also five times as likely to quit their jobs or be fired on daylight savings weeks.
So why do we as a country do this?
In 1916, retailers and manufacturing companies led by Pittsburgh tycoon Robert Garland began lobbying for daylight savings time to give their stores more daylight hours to be open. However railroad owners and operators opposed the idea because the time switch would make minced meat of their very precise schedules twice a year. Inevitably the special interest groups won out and, in 1918, the bill for daylight savings time was passed under President Woodrow Wilson.
After WWII, America thought of daylight saving time as “War time” and dismissed it. In 1966, golf was becoming a booming industry so golfing lobbyists backed by golf club manufacturing and elite east coast country club money convinced politicians that America should reinstate daylight savings so working men could play golf after work.
In 2007, lobbyists representing candy companies managed to convince congress that daylight savings time should extend into the first week of November so they could sell more candy for Halloween. These pieces of legislation made these companies hundreds of millions of dollars over the years at the cost of American health and safety.
In the end, time is an agreement between humans. We all have to agree when noon is as a species and that agreement shouldn’t mean an increase in preventable fatalities among Americans.
A bill to keep daylight savings had been reintroduced by U.S. Florida Senator Marco Rubio in March of 2021 but was shot down. California has voted to end daylight savings twice in recent years, but that has also been shot down. The only states where the rise in deaths due to daylight savings is where it is not observed, in Arizona and Hawaii.