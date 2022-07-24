David Shribman mugshot

David Shribman

 /Sidney Herald/Sidney Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Perhaps it is the long, lonely winters; perhaps it is the isolation of the great farms. Whatever the reason, Iowa is a state of profound quiet. The first time the Southern novelist Allan Gurganus went to a dinner party there, he grew uncomfortable at the long silences around the table -- two minutes, then three, then four, when the only sound he heard was "fresh corn being masticated by molars around the room."

And yet, in those silences in a state where Robert Frost said the rich soil "looks good enough to eat without putting it through vegetables," deep mysteries fester, and bitter rebellions, too.



Tags

Load comments