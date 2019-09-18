I'm not a very demonstrative person. Still, I laughed right out loud when I read the excuse House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) had for not pursuing the impeachment against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. I scared my dog, Molly, even.
"We have our hands full with impeaching the president right now and that's going to take up our limited resources and time for a while," Nadler told NBC News. We can't tilt at that windmill, Nadler is telling his fellow Democrats, because we're already tilting at this one over here.
Republicans ought to welcome impeachment for Kavanaugh, scurrilous and misguided though it may be. It's a sure-fire way to reelect President Donald Trump. The campaign of mudslinging against Kavanaugh has not played well for the Democrats so far. It has revealed more about Democrats and their integrity than it has about the newest member of the nation's highest court.
The Democrats and their allies insist Kavanaugh has been "credibly accused." But the first accuser, Kristine Blasey Ford, named three eyewitnesses for her allegations, not one of whom remember the party she describes. Another man has gone on the record saying he, not Kavanaugh, may be the person Ford recalls.
Ford's attorney, the rabidly ideological Debra Katz, has even undermined her own client's credibility by suggesting her accusations were all about putting an asterisk on Kavanaugh's future opinions. The second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, was so uncertain of her claims she "contacted former Yale classmates asking if they recalled the incident and told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself," according to the New York Times.
The third accuser, Julie Swetnick, put her claims in an affidavit which she subsequently contradicted in media interviews. Her stories about Georgetown rape parties, going on for years with nobody telling parents or teachers or authorities, was so outlandish the Senate Judiciary Committee referred both Swetnick and her attorney, cable news bomb-thrower Michael Avenatti, to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation.
Most recently, while promoting their book about the Kavanaugh confirmation, a couple of reporters claimed there was a fourth accuser. Only later they were forced to reveal that this accuser isn't accusing anyone. She isn't talking to the media, and her friends who are speaking to the media say she doesn't remember anything.
The Democratic party's left-wing base may be eating all this up with a spoon, but it costs Democrats dearly with the broader electorate. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, whose decision to vote against Kavanaugh's confirmation last year may well have been the beginning of the end for her career in elected office, is proof enough of that.
What Democrats are doing to Kavanaugh is repugnant. Not only is it a loser political strategy, but by promoting so many spurious accusations against the man, they're making belief harder for other women with more credible claims.
But if they're intent on this path, I'm sure Republicans will welcome it.
Rob Port, founder of SayAnythingBlog.com, a North Dakota political blog, is a Forum Communications commentator. Listen to his Plain Talk Podcast and follow him on Twitter at @RobPort.