Thomas L. Knapp

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Late last year, US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) ran a Twitter poll asking her followers to weigh in on a "national divorce between "Republican" and "Democratic" states (since her Twitter account has since been suspended, I'm relying on reportage from the New York Post to describe it). The non-scientific results: 43% favored said "national divorce," 48% opposed it, 9% pronounced themselves undecided.

The "national divorce" talk has only increased since then, and of course there's nothing new about the concept. As you may recall from high school history classes, hundreds of thousands died in a war over the last attempt at such a thing in the mid-19th century.



Tags

Load comments